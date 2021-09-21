Gal Gadot wears Ben Afflecks Batman mask to pay homage to Caped Crusader

Gal Gadot was seen wearing Batman mask on the set of the 2017 film Justice League
Gal Gadot delighted fans as she paid homage to Caped Crusader as she shared a hilarious video of her trying on his mask in honor of Batman Day.
The 36-year-old actress was seen on the set of the 2017 film Justice League wearing Ben Affleck's iconic black mask, giving a villainous impression as it was not fitting to her head.
Gal said: 'It's not that bad, or my head is not that big.' She was paying tribute to Caped Crusader.
Crew members got a kick out of her, with nearly everyone giggling at the sight of the slender actress wearing the massive mask.
It took two men to place the mask on Gal's head as she sat on a case wearing her Wonder Woman costume.
