Idris Elba and wife Sabrina draw attention as they arrive at a party in London

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina wow everyone with their chic appearance
Renowned actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina wowed fans with their chi appearance at fashion and film party at the Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square on Monday.
The James Bond candidate and his sweetheart looked every inch the smitten couple as they held hands while beaming for the camera ahead of the event.
Sabrina was Idris' lady in red, wowing in a stunning gown that drew attention to her gorgeous frame.
On the other hand, Elba looked dapper in a brown suit while his stunning wife Sabrina wowed in an unmissable red gown as they cosied up at a British Vogue party.
The 32-year-old glowing model, who he married two years ago in Marrakesh, styled her hair into a classy up-do for the fashion party and applied an effortless face of make-up.
The talented actor, 49, and his stunning wife were looking every inch the smitten couple as they held hands while beaming for the camera ahead of the event
