Experts warn Meghan Markle ‘needs to better respect the Queen’: report

Experts have hit back against Meghan Markle with an urgent warning, asking that she show more respect towards the Queen.

Donald Trump’s former senior advisor made this claim during a chat with The Sun and he believes Meghan needs to "check some of your thoughts and ambitions at the door." Since "Number one rule of being a royal is don't disrespect the Queen."

He also added, "I think she should have more respect for the institution of the Royals and I think that when you marry into the Royal Family there's a certain sense of decorum that I think that you’re signing up for that you need to check some of your thoughts and ambitions at the door."

At the end of the day, "I think that when you have the Queen you have to be respectful of the Queen."