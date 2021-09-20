Taliban reportedly bar Afghan national TV from airing IPL matches

Afghan sports TV channel already paid for transmission of the IPL, says Afghan journalist

IPL season 14 trophy. File photo

After imposing several other restrictions in the country, the new Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has reportedly barred Afghan national TV from airing the Indian Premier League (IPL), reported India.com Monday.

The news was broken by the former Afghanistan Cricket Board media manager Muhammad Ibrahim Momand in a Twitter post on Monday.

Momand said in the post that the restriction has reportedly been imposed due to the transmission of "anti-Islamic" content during IPL matches, which includes the appearance of dancing cheerleaders and the presence of bareheaded women in the stadiums.



“Afghanistan national TV will not broadcast the @IPL as usual as it was reportedly banned to [broadcast] live matches resumed tonight due to possible anti-Islam content, girls dancing & the attendance of [bareheaded] women in the stadium by Islamic Emirates of the Taliban,” he wrote.



Moreover, an Afghan journalist, Anees Ur Rehman, also Tweeted that the Afghan sports TV channel has already paid for the transmission of the sport event.

“Taliban ban on @IPL cricket matches on the Afghanistan National Television. RTA sport already paid the transmission fees,” said the post.

However, the Taliban haven’t issued an official statement in this regard.

Many international players are participating in the IPL season 14, currently going on in the United Arab Emirates.