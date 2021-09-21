Billie Eilish packs the entire arena at the iHeartRadio Festival Billie Eilish recently blew the entire roof of the stage while performing at the iHeartRadio Festival

Lyricist and singer Billie Eilish recently shocked fans with her iHeartRadio Festival performance and had fans on the edges of their seats.

The singer excitedly announced the start of her session with a short statement that read, “It’s been a year and a half, what the fuck! Let’s do this shit, let’s have fun! Forget everything that’s shitty in your life and just have fun and dance and jump around, ok?”

Eilish’s set included five songs, My Future from her Happier Than Ever album, and Bury a Friend as well as Oxycontin from her debut album.

