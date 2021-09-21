Olivia Rodrigo kicks off first-ever performance at iHeartRadio Fest Olivia Rodrigo blows the roof off the stage with her first official iHeartRadio Fest show

Lyricist and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has blown fans away with her first-ever iHeartRadio Fest show.

Outside Area 51 in Los Angeles, Rodrigo announced, “This is a really special day for me because this is sort of like my first show. I’m just so grateful that you guys are here with me experiencing this, so thank you so much.”



It featured a number of songs including Traiter, Drivers License, Good 4 U, and even included the album cut of Jealousy, Jealousy.

