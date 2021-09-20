Kate and William to join Charles and Camilla at 'James Bond' premiere The royals will be walking down the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall to be a part of the film's world premiere

By Web Desk

Kate Middleton and Prince William will be attending the premiere of James Bond - No Time To Die, along with Prince Charles and Camilla.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be walking down the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall to be a part of the film's world premiere, on September 27.

At the premiere, all four toyals will meet director Cary Joji Fukunaga and members of the cast including Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux and Lashana Lynch.

They will also be greeted by screenwriters Neal Purvis, Robert Wade and Phoebe Waller-Bridge and performers Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.

James Bond - No Time To Die will see the light of day on September 30, 2021.