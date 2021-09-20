Khloe Kardashian's latest hints at joining modeling industry with her latest pic

Khloe Kardashian elevates her look by adding red lipstick and flashed long nails

Khloe Kardashian dropped jaws as she rocked a see-through netted dress, sending warnings to modelling world with her stunning pics .



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star showed off her SKIMS leotard - designed by her sister Kim Kardashian - as she posed against a light beige stone wall.

The 37-year-old Tv star elevated her look by adding red lipstick and flashed long nails. She captioned: 'SKIMS,' making it clear she was helping out her older sibling.



Tristan Thompson's ex was the most recent of the klan to be adorned in her sis's line, as she championed the brand with a classic skin tone shaded bodysuit, to play peek-a-boo under a netted maxi.



Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reportedly split earlier this year after more claims surfaced that he had cheated. Tristan memorably cheated on the star when she was pregnant with their daughter True and also later with Kylie Jenner's pal Jordyn Woods.

