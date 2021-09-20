close

Selena Gomez looks gorgeous in grey cropped sweatshirt amid romance rumours

Web Desk
September 20, 2021
Selena Gomez bared her midriff after enjoying lunch with a mystery man at Cactus Taqueria in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 29-year-old 'Texican' pop star looked smashing as she sported  down in a grey cropped sweatshirt, black quilted pants, and b&w-striped slides.

Gomez's street sighting came after she got a last-minute helix piercing in a TikTok posted by Girlpool indie rocker Harmony Tividad last Wednesday.

The Rare Beauty founder wore a slinky silk gown and a pink face mask to protect herself and others from the coronavirus as her upper ear cartilage was pierced.

Selena then took a selfie with the piercer rocking tattooed sleeves and a vintage Mötley Crüe T-shirt.

