Prince Harry ‘most beloved’ royal skill possessed by Prince Philip: report

Web Desk

An expert recently highlighted the one skill of Prince Philip’s that Prince Harry honours to this day.



Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond made the claim and during her interview with BBC Breakfast she was quoted saying, “Prince Philip was a man they would go to with their problems. He was a sounding board.”

“As Prince Harry says in the documentary, he was a fantastic listener but he didn't probe. He didn't interrogate you, he let you find your own space to air your problems and let you work your way through your problems.”

“He was a facilitator in that. I don't think he would've probed deeply in the turmoil of war.”

“He was a military man, he knew, he fought and seen action in the Second World War.”