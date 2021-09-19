Prince William, Kate Middleton looking to ‘strike back’ against Sussex popularity contest

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly thinking of ‘striking back’ at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s looming and alleged popularity contest.
Royal commentator and author Duncan Larcombe made the claim and according to his beliefs, Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly growing weary of the growing popularity between them and the Sussexes.
During his interview with Express, he was quoted saying, “Kate and William are in danger of being dragged into a transatlantic popularity contest.”
“They will feel anxious over the cover and everything Harry and Meghan do as it always seems to reflect on them.”
Even fellow commentator Daniela Elser chimed in, in agreement and claimed that it appears time for the Cambridge’s to go on the offensive against and nip the growing popularity contest in the bud.
She said, “There is now something of a philanthropic land grab going on, with the royal house and the breakaway state of Sussex now both laying claim to similar ground. Harry and Meghan face being forced into a protracted PR battle with the royal house.”
