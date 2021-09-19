Ayushmann Khurrana cherishes every fan letter: ‘It makes me strive harder as an artiste’

The powerhouse of talent, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is the actor who has proved his versatility time and again on big screen.
The Vicky Donor famed actor is known for choosing scripts that challenge the stereotypical image of Bollywood hero, recently revealed that he has been collecting every hand-written letter that he has received from his fans.
Needless to say, the Andhadhun actor, who holds massive popularity and huge fan following across the world, shared that he feels overwhelmed with the love from his fans.
The Dream Girl actor stated, “I remember writing and posting letters while growing up and even now I prefer writing and leaving letters for my loved ones. It’s an old-world charm that really fascinates me. I’m truly overwhelmed that I receive handwritten letters from my well-wishers.”
Recently, the Bala actor took to his Instagram Story and shared pictures of many lovely hand-written letters that he had received from his fans and thanked them individually.
Some of the excerpts from the letters include, "I wonder can I ever get enough of your Art !!!!," wrote a fan. "Keep inspiring and educating us," penned another.
The actor further wrote that he reads fan letters and that they always inspire him to deliver his best as an artiste. “I make it a point to read each of them. Their love inspires me. Some also give me very constructive feedback and that helps me understand how they are perceiving my work. These letters bring me immense joy and make me strive harder as an artiste,” the Badhaai Ho star added.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann is currently working on Doctor G with Rakul Preet Singh. Besides he also has movies like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor and Anubhav Singh directorial Anek in the pipeline.
