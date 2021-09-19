Prince Harry hailed for ‘boldly’ confronting ‘dangerous powder keg’

Prince Harry recently got hailed by experts for having the ability to confront a “dangerous powder keg” regarding vaccine equity.



Brand and reputation management expert Eric Schiffer got candid about it all during his interview with Express and he was also quoted saying, “I think it was a bold and somewhat dangerous move for him to go and address an issue built on such a powder keg.”

“He led and he did it with bravery. He did the right thing in trying to help people and keep people safe, which was admirable.”

“I think this shows he acted like a leader, decisive and with the purpose to protect people, which is what leaders do.”