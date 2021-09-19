Queen Elizabeth ‘was wary’ of Prince Charles’ mentor from the start: report

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly always been wary of Prince Charles’ mentor and has even ‘distrusts’ his intentions.
Royal author Andrew Lownie made this claim and during an interview with Express he admitted, “The Queen had known Mountbatten since she was a girl and relied on his advice when she first came to the throne in 1953 but she was always wary of him.”
He also went on to say, “Mountbatten made much of his closeness to the Queen but it is debatable whether she always took his advice.”
“He was regarded as pushy but useful so he was sent, for example, to recover royal artefacts and letters for the Royal Archives after the death of the Duke of Windsor.”
In regards to their personal relationship, Mr Lownie claimed, “Mountbatten was probably the single greatest influence on Prince Charles, who called him his ‘honorary grandfather'.”
“It was Mountbatten, who had no sons and vast experience of public life including being Viceroy of India, who took the future heir under his wing and taught him about his role.”
"Since I was a little girl, this quote -- ´don´t change yourself, change the game´ -- has gotten me through so much...
Leading streamer Netflix has utterly transformed the TV landscape since creating its first original show in 2012
Belfast -- which hits theaters in November -- captures the late-1960s outbreak of Northern Ireland's violent Troubles
Netflix's latest season of British royals drama "The Crown" is dominating the list
Prince Andrew urged to ‘go quietly in the altruistic move’ to help his mother the Queen
Hailey Baldwin finally weighs in on being called ‘Justin’s wife’ since ‘there’s no lie in that’
Prince Andrew has reportedly been offered the chance to contest the High Court ruling for his abuse case
Prince Harry hailed for being able to ‘boldly’ confronting the dangerous powder keg of vaccine equity
His latest video that has now been deleted by Channel 7
Queen Elizabeth is reportedly under threat of losing public support if she abandons a crucial royal tradition
Billie Eilish reveals the real reason she hates calling those who like her work, a fan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent money to feature on Time's cover
Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer addresses singer’s help for following GoFundMe speculations
Gal Gadot plays Wonder Woman in DC movies
Billie Eilish weighs in on the real reason her growing age is making her far less confident
In 2011, he won an honorary Goya award, Spain´s equivalent of an Oscar.
The royal couple has amassed more than half a million subscribers on the video sharing website
Prince William, Kate Middleton are reportedly on edge with the worry of a possibly impending rift with Prince Harry