Billie Eilish addresses fears surrounding a growing lack of confidence

Web Desk

Singer and songwriter Billie Eilish recently sat down for a chat and addressed her fears surrounding a growing lack of confidence.

The conversation begins once host Drew Barrymore addressed Billie’s thoughts on confidence.

There the singer was quoted saying, “I’ve always been very strong-willed and honest which I think is like a blessing and a curse.”

She also added, “But the funny thing is that the older I’ve gotten the less confident I’ve gotten.”

“I re-watched the doc a few weeks ago and it made me cry because I was thinking how free-spirited I was and how open-minded I was, and then it’s like the media just like tears it away from you. It’s not [as] fun right now so it’s like I’m trying--”

