Angelina Jolie to establish the next Women for Bees program in Cambodia

Angelina Jolie would return to Cambodia soon to establish the next Women for Bees program in the region of Samlout where she has a home.
The Maleficent actress feels proud to raise awareness about bee conservation and the importance of investing in women's education as part of her ongoing partnership with Guerlain.
As an ambassador of the luxury French beauty house, the 46-year-old was named the Godmother of Women for Bees — a female beekeeping entrepreneurship program that Guerlain launched last year in partnership with UNESCO.
"We wanted to make sure there was at least 50x women from 25 biospheres, to understand the biospheres and why it was important to map out and build the team," Brad Pitt's ex-wife tells People.
Angelina Jolie says it's "insane" that the importance of it is still being discussed. "It's angering, really, isn't it? That we somehow have to keep explaining this — it's their right."
On providing education opportunities for girls and women around the world, the Oscar winner said: When a young girl is born, she has the right to education, it's her life.
'The show got it wrong,' wrote Priyanka Chopra on Instagram
Angelina Jolie shared a photo of herself alongside former and current athletes
Nicki Minaj got international attention after she claimed that the Covid-19 vaccine left her cousin's friend impotent
Prince Charles revealed that he discussed Prince Philip's 100th birthday plans with him
Kim Kardashian corrected Ellen DeGeneres for assuming that her kids wear fake jewelry
A total of 28 shows are planned over five days, featuring 131 brands