Experts warn ‘people are bored’ of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Spotify work

Web Desk

Experts warn Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are losing public interest due to their ‘boring’ work with Netflix and Spotify.



Royal historian Hugo Vickers made this claim during his interview with Express and was quoted saying, “I’m of the sort of generation that finds all this touchy-feely stuff rather unattractive, and I don’t really understand it and I don’t go for it either.”

“So, I wonder, what have they got to say, will their message get any better as time goes on? Or will it just be more of the same? And people will get bored with them, won’t they? That’s what I think will happen.”

During the course of his interview, Mr Vickers also questioned Meghan’s media brand and admitted, “What I think she’s after is global recognition, which she’s got really, because now here we are talking about her.”

“Everywhere I go people talk about her, which they wouldn’t have done if she was just a star in Suits, but it’s all because she’s married to him.”

“When he was a member of the Royal Family and he was in a carriage and in the uniform of the Captain-General of the Royal Marines or on the balcony of the Palace, I could see how you could market that.”

“But what is he now? He’s just a guy in blue jeans with a backpack and a ginger beard and woolly hat sometimes. His royal side is going to become less and less isn’t it as time goes on?”