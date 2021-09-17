Liam Payne, Maya Henry pose together at red carpet for first time since reunion

Web Desk

Liam Payne and Maya Henry's rekindled romance seems to be going well for them.



The pair was spotted at The Face’s London Fashion Week party where they posed together arm-in-arm.

The One Direction band member looked dashing in a black suit and tie while the model dropped jaws in a black lace dress and blazer along with a gold cross necklace.

Their appearance is the first since they rekindled their romance in July.

News of their reunion was confirmed after they were snapped leaving a party in Ibiza.

A source exclusively explained to E! News, "They took time apart due to their busy schedules and having distance between them," but it was not long before they were back together.

This time around though things are different as Maya and Liam are taking things slow.

"They are living together in England," the source shared, "but aren't putting pressure on the wedding or engagement yet."