Kareena Kapoor misses her 'baby,' poses next to son Jeh’s empty chair over beachside breakfast

Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor misses her 'baby,' poses next to son Jeh’s empty chair over beachside breakfast

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is an avid social media user and often keeps her fans updated about her new interests and activities.

Recently, the Good Newwz actress has treated her fans with another beautiful shot of herself in which, she can be seen enjoying a beachside breakfast date.

The Ki & Ka actress, who is back in the Maldives with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and sons, Taimur and Jehangir after finishing up her work commitments in Mumbai, has been sharing updates on her IG Stories ever since she landed in the island country.

In the latest photo, the 3 Idiots actress is seen wearing a black bikini top and a blue shirt over it. She completed her look with golden bangles and a pair of sunglasses. Her son Jehangir's high chair can also be spotted next to her, although empty. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Where's my baby?,” followed by a heart emoticon.

Earlier in August, the Pataudi couple was in the Maldives where, they celebrated Saif's 51st birthday with their two sons, Taimur and Jehangir.

It seems the couple had to return to Mumbai for work commitments. Saif was seen promoting his recently released film, Bhoot Police, starring Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. Moreover, Kareena also shot for her remaining portion of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.