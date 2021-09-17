Netflix finally eyes TV’s top prize with ‘The Crown’ at in-person Emmys

AFP

Los Angeles: Netflix is tipped to finally win television´s biggest prize Sunday as its critically adored British royals drama "The Crown" battles "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian" at an Emmys ceremony held in front of a scaled-back live audience.



Despite turning the entire TV landscape upside-down since its groundbreaking online platform launched in 2007, leading streamer Netflix has never won for best drama at the small-screen version of the Oscars -- nor best comedy, nor best limited series.

"´The Crown´ does feel like it finally has come to the moment where it´s going to have its moment," Variety awards editor Clayton Davis told AFP.

"It´s going to be the first big series win for Netflix."

As well as "The Crown" -- which in its fourth series depicts the ill-fated marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana -- the streaming giant is banking on the wildly popular "The Queen´s Gambit."

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy as a gifted but troubled chess prodigy, that show sent chessboard sales skyrocketing worldwide, and is the favorite to win top honors in the fiercely competitive limited series section -- for shows ending after one season.

Add in nominations for wide-ranging offerings from Regency romp "Bridgerton" to nature documentary "David Attenborough: A Life on our Planet" -- plus 34 Emmys won in technical categories announced ahead of Sunday´s gala -- and Netflix could be eyeing an all-time record haul.

"What we´re seeing is Netflix finally breaking through. They´ve always done well with the nominations, but never the final tally," said Deadline columnist Pete Hammond.

"This is a turning point for them," he told AFP.

If anyone can ruin the party, it will likely be Disney+, the new kid on the TV streaming block in just its second year, bringing beloved big-screen characters from "Star Wars" and Marvel films to the Emmys party.

Baby Yoda and a digitally de-aged Luke Skywalker helped "The Mandalorian" jointly top the overall nominations count alongside rival drama "The Crown."

The other outside bet for best drama is "Pose" -- Billy Porter´s LGBTQ-focused show exploring New York´s 1980s underground ballroom culture has mounted a dazzling Emmys campaign for its final season.

In limited series competition, quirky sitcom-inspired Marvel superhero show "WandaVision" has exceeded all critical expectations.

The category also features Kate Winslet´s small-town detective drama "Mare of Easttown," and British break-out series "I May Destroy You," which examines the aftermath of a rape -- both from traditional Emmys juggernaut HBO.