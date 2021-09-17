Rihannas new snap sets the internet on blaze

Rihanna's new snap sets the internet on blaze

Web Desk

Rihanna dropped jaws with her latest shoot in a crocheted bra and short pixie cut for global campaign starring LeBron James, Roger Federer and Patti Smith.

The Fenty Beauty founder looked effortlessly cool in her tiny top and teddy bear jacket. For one snap, she was photographed in the back of a car looking off into the distance and sporting a red lipstick, several necklaces and rings.

The 33-year-old music sensation sported a sizzling dress while modeling for RIMOWA‘s Never Still global campaign on Thursday.



Rihanna's latest pic garnered massive likes from friends and fans. Her next image showed the Barbadian singer in a fuzzy tiger-print bucket cap, yellow top, which bared her toned midriff, and striped pants.