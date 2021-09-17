Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mocked by royal expert

Web Desk

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who made the list of Magazine's "100 most influential people of 2021", have been ridiculed online by a leading pro-Brexit activist.

The Duke of Sussex was looking nice in a smart suit-style jacket and white shirt, whilst The Duchess has opted for a dark green turtleneck and long coat.



Meghan and Harry, who are enjoying life in Santa Barbara after having stepped down as senior royals in 2020, made list of Time Magazine's most influential people.

The Sussexes have given a number of incendiary interviews, claiming they faced racially charged comments and a lack of mental health support within the Royal Family.

On the other hand, Time Magazine published a short piece by Jose Andres, founder of the World Central Kitchen, explaining why Harry and Meghan made the list.

However, this attracted ridicule from Darren Grimes, a prominent young pro-Brexit campaigner.

The royal expert wrote: “In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know."