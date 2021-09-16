Trinidad health minister comes after Nicki Minaj over Covid-19 vaccine claims

Web Desk

Trinidad and Tobago Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh could not help but take note of Nicki Minaj's outrageous claims about the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Trinidad-born rapper sparked controversy after she refused to get the shot, alleging that her cousin became impotent after being fully vaccinated.

"His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding," she wrote on Twitter.

Her comments saw international backlash as UK Prime Minister Borris Johnson rubbished her claims while the White House offered her a sit down in order to have some clarity over the topic.

In a similar fashion, Terrence criticised her claims calling them "false".

"One of the reasons why we could not respond yesterday in real-time to Miss Minaj is that we had to check and make sure that what she was claiming was either true or false. Unfortunately, we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim," he said.