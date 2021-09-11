Jennifer Aniston gets emotional as she makes her guest appearance on Ellen

Jennifer Aniston who has been on the show a total of 19 times, is one of the last few guests of Ellen

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston broke down in tears during her appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' show.

The 52-year-old actor became visibly emotional and teary-eyed as she made a guest appearance on the final season of The Ellen Show.

The promo of the new episode shows Aniston saying: "What the hell? This is not supposed to be emotional, god dang it.”

"It's just, you know I haven't been out in a long time, guys. Like, maybe two years. I'm almost not kidding,” she shared.

The Friends star went on to reveal to DeGeneres: "The last time I was on a soundstage doing a talk show was here, hosting your show."

The Murder Mystery star, who has been on the show a total of 19 times, is one of the last few guests of Ellen, after being the comedian’s first guest ever when the show first aired in 2003.