Ben Affleck shuns Jennifer Lopez this weekend, enjoys shopping with kids

Ben Affleck looks happy with his three children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel during shopping

Ben Affleck took some time out from his romantic journey with her lovebird Jennifer Lopez as he got some holiday weekend shopping done with his three children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel .

The Hollywood star was seen with his kids at the Brentwood Country Mart on Sunday afternoon for a shopping outing.

The 49-year-old actor looked dashing as she rocked a purple dress shirt along with a black face mask covering his mouth and nose.

Ben also wore black sunglasses and dark grey pants as he walked with his sweet kids who were also looking gorgeous in chic outfits.

Affleck completed his look with a pair of black shoes while carrying a beverage in one hand and a bag from a bookstore in the other. His daughter Violet was wearing a white floral print top with a short maroon skirt and grey New Balance sneakers.

On work front, Ben Affleck will next be seen in The Last Duel, where he stars alongside his childhood friend Matt Damon, in theaters October 15. He also has Deep Water, which he filmed with one-time girlfriend Ana de Armas, and The Tender Bar slated for release next year.