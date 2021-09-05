Int’l community must realise Afghanistan's problems: Sheikh Rasheed

Sheikh Rasheed slams India, says New Delhi has suffered humiliation around the world

Sheikh Rasheed slams India, says New Delhi has suffered humiliation around the world

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Urging the international community to remain engaged with Afghanistan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Sunday said that the world must realise the country's problems, Geo News reported.

Addressing a press conference at the Torkham border, Sheikh Rasheed said the Afghanistan situation has changed the region's politics, commenting on the swift takeover of the country by the Taliban and its impact in South Asia.

He hinted at major changes taking place in the region in view of the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The region will come out of external pressure, he said, adding, that "a new bloc will emerge in the world. The region will herald great importance in the world soon."

"Afghanistan's development is our development," Sheikh Rasheed added.



Pakistan's officials have talked with the Afghan Taliban about the TTP issue, he said, adding that he hoped that the Afghan soil will not be used against Pakistan.

The minister slammed India, saying that it had suffered humiliation all over the world after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. Rasheed said New Delhi had established 60 training camps in Afghanistan to carry out its subversive activities against Pakistan.

He said India trained Afghanistan’s intelligence agency National Directorate of Security (NDS) to carry out subversive activities.

No one was expecting the Taliban to take control of Afghanistan so soon, added the interior minister.

Rasheed said 92% of the Pak-Afghan border has been fenced while 48% of the Pakistan-Iran border has also been fenced.

DG ISI hold talks with Taliban in Kabul

Earlier on Saturday, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, the director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), had arrived in Kabul to meet the Taliban representatives and discuss matters related to the safe evacuation of foreign nationals, border management and security in the region, sources had said.

The intelligence chief spent a day in the Afghan capital, sources had said, adding he was meeting and working with Pakistan’s Ambassador Mansoor Ahmed Khan and his team on issues of repatriation and transit through Pakistan and the situation on the border.

Since the Taliban came into power last month, thousands of foreign nationals have been evacuated from the war-ravaged country with Pakistan’s help. The Pakistani embassy in Kabul had been working 24/7 to assist in the evacuation efforts.