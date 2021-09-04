Four die of electrocution as heavy rain wreaks havoc in Karachi

Heavy rains inundated roads in various areas of Karachi. Photo: File

KARACHI: At least four people, including a four-year-old girl, have died of electrocution in separate incidents in Karachi as heavy showers continued to lash the port city on Friday.

The Met Office recorded a maximum of 81 millimetres of rain in Saadi Town, 73mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, 70mm at PAF Base Faisal, 69mm on Karachi University road, 48mm in North Karachi, 35mm in Quaidabad, 38.8mm in Surjani Town and 11.6 mm in Orangi Town, till the filing of this report.

Various areas of the port city continued to receive moderate to heavy showers Saturday morning under the influence of a monsoon system that is present in the southeast of Karachi.

Rescue sources said that a four-year-old girl named Tania died of electrocution when she was playing outside her house amid rain in Shah Rasool Colony, Clifton. Three others died of electrocution in the Baldia Town, Light House and Sharifabad areas, said the rescue sources.

More rains with thunderstorm expected today

The Met Office has predicted more rains coupled with thunderstorm in the port city on Saturday (today).

Moderate to heavy showers are expected in the metropolis till this evening as the monsoon system persists in the southeast of Karachi, said the PMD.

The city's weather will remain partly cloudy today, while the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius in Karachi, said the Met office.

Flooded roads, power outages and traffic jams

Immediately after the rain started, power outages were reported in multiple areas of the city, such as Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Surjani Town, Boat Basin, Korangi, Shah Faisal Town, Ranchore Line, Keamari, Khadda Market, Sultanabad, North Karachi, areas of Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Akhter Colony, and Lyari. The power supply to more than 270 feeders was reportedly suspended.

Massive traffic jams were also reported on Sharae Faisal, University Road, Rashid Minhas Road, NIPA, Sharae Pakistan and other main or small arteries of the city. A traffic jam was also reported at Metropole Chowrangi later in the evening. Baloch Colony, Nursery, Karsaz were also clogged for traffic movement.

Rainwater is still accumulated at different locations of the city's main artery, Shahrah-e-Faisal, hampering the flow of traffic and causing impediments for commuters. Water is also accumulated near Qayyumabad Chowrangi, Korangi Expressway, Baloch Colony Expressway, Shah Faisal Colony Liaquatabad and other areas of the port city.