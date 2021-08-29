Kanye West reveals 'Donda' being delayed due to DaBaby

Kanye West on Saturday shared a screenshot of text messages with his manager Bu Thiam, revealing the reason behind the delay of his new album titled 'Donda'.

The messages shared by Ye revealed that DaBaby and his manager are not answering Kanye West's phone calls.

In response to the news, and being informed that neither DaBaby nor his manager were answering their phone, Ye replied that he was “not taking my brother off [the album]” and that “He [DaBaby] was the only person who said he would vote for me in public”.



“So the album is not coming out,” the rapper continued, with the pair discussing their next steps. At the end, Kanye asserts that “God gotta bigger plan” for the situation. “A plan that can’t be stopped!!” Thiam replied.

In the messages shared by Kanye, his manager Bu Thiam informs him that DaBaby’s manager isn’t giving clearance for ‘Jail’ to be included – one of the songs rumoured to appear on ‘DONDA’.

