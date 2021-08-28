Reese Witherspoon is sharing the unpleasant parts of her motherhood journey

Reese Witherspoon welcomed her daughter Ava in September of 1999 with Phillippe when she was only 23

Hollywood's leading lady Reese Witherspoon is sharing details about all the struggles she had to encounter in the early days after she became a mother for the first time.

The Legally Blonde star was speaking to Kristen Bell and Monica Padman on Dax Shephard’s Armchair Expert podcast, where she talked about the many difficulties that arose after she and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe welcomed their eldest daughter Ava.



"I did not have a lot of support with my first baby and I learned really early, like this is not going to work,” she said.

"I tried to muscle through for five months with Ava, just not sleeping and I became delirious,” she said, adding that she “couldn’t have worked” through the first few months of her daughter’s life.

"I was lucky enough to have money saved and I didn't have to work but it's just not a one-person job,” she acknowledged.

"I would even say it's not a two-person job,” she added.

The actor welcomed her daughter Ava in September of 1999 with Phillippe when she was only 23. They welcomed their second child, son Deacon Phillippe in October 2003.

Witherspoon and Phillippe parted ways in the fall of 2006.