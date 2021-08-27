Coronavirus in Pakistan: Active cases reach highest level in 2021





Rate of positive cases during the last 24 hours was 6.42% — File

ISLAMABAD: With 4,016 new infections, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan reached the highest level in 2021, the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre showed on Friday.

According to official figures, 62,496 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 4,016 returned positive.

The number of active cases stood at an all-time high during 2021 at 92,844.



The official website of NCOC showed that the rate of positive cases during the last 24 hours was 6.42% while 92 people died due to the deadly infection.





The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country has risen to 25,415 and the total number of cases has reached 1,144,341.

Furthermore, in the last 24 hours, 3,235 patients have recovered from COVID-19 across the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,026,082.

A day earlier, Pakistan reported 4,553 new coronavirus infections on Thursday meanwhile, another 85 people lost their lives to the virus on Thursday.



Pakistan has administered at least 47,802,106 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, which is enough to have vaccinated about 11% of the country’s population.