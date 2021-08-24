 

Pakistan successfully tests multi-launch rocket system Fatah-1

Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021
Screengrab from the test flight's clip shared by DG ISPR on Twitter. 

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Tuesday announced Pakistan's successful test flight of the 'indigenously' developed Fatah-1 —guided multi-launch rocket system. 

The director-general ISPR said in a Twitter post that the rocket system is capable of delivering a conventional warhead for the country.

"The Weapon System will give Pakistan Army capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory," read the post.

The test flight of the Shaheen-1A ballistic missile on March 26, 2021, was the last successful test conducted by Pakistan.

According to the ISPR, the missile, having a range of 900 kilometres, was tested to revalidate various design and technical parameters of the weapon system, including an advanced navigation system, the military's media wing said.

