Unvaccinated people to be barred from using public transport from Oct 15: Asad Umar

Chief of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) and Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar. — AFP/File

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar on Tuesday announced that unvaccinated individuals will be banned from travelling in public transport starting October 15.

Asad Umar, while addressing a media briefing, was accompanied by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

Umar stated that school teachers and staff will not be allowed to work after October 15 if they are not fully vaccinated.

He added that vaccination is mandatory for air travel after September 30 while those working in the education and transportation sectors must take their doses before the date.

Umar said that the government is taking steps to curb the spread of the virus for which vaccination is important, adding that a single dose vaccination is necessary for travelling on highways after September 15, while after October 15, no one will be allowed to use the motorway without vaccination.

Umar outlined guidelines for other public spaces as well:

Shopping malls:

Unvaccinated people will not be allowed to enter shopping malls from August 31, Umar announced, adding that those who have taken the first dose of the vaccine will be allowed to enter the shopping malls till September 29.

Only those people who will have taken both jabs will be allowed to enter the shopping malls from September 30.

Hotels and Restaurants:

Only those people who have taken one jab of the vaccine will be allowed to enter the hotels from August 31, while complete vaccination will be mandatory for entry from September 30.

Marriage ceremonies

Only those who have taken both jabs of the vaccine will be allowed to attend marriage ceremonies, either indoors or outdoors after September 30.