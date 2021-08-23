NGO praises Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for supporting efforts to evacuate Afghans

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been praised for helping people of Afghanistan after Kabul's fall to the Taliban.

An NGO called "Women For Afghan Women", said in a statement "We are immensely grateful for the generosity of the Archewell Foundation in support of our efforts to evacuate/relocate thousands of Afghan women, children, families, including our staff."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been incessantly criticised by the British media ever since they stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family and settle in the United States.

Hardly a day goes by when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not targeted by royal fans and tabloids.

The couple, however, continues to win hearts with their charity work which they have carried out after their departure from the UK.

Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation has also taken part in relief efforts in Haiti where hundreds of people were killed in a devastating earthquake recently.