Prince William unveils new Future Forward project for the Diana Award

Prince William gets candid about his brand new Diana Award project aimed at empowering youth.



The project, Future Forward is a complete five-year plan that aims to “change the world for the better” by empowering the next generation during the course of the pandemic.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince William announced his plans for The Diana Award's new plan Future Forward in a statement.

It read, “The lives of thousands of young people have been impacted by the global pandemic, with education interrupted, work opportunities disrupted, and social connections strained.”

“Yet many of the young people who I have been fortunate to meet over the last year have shown an enormous passion and commitment to helping their communities recover and rebuild – and beyond that, are working hard to tackle the social inequality and injustice that they see in the world around them.”

He continued: 'Organisations like The Diana Award have never been more important in nurturing the talent of young people and working with them to change the world for the better by celebrating their successes; creating opportunities for growth, and ensuring that young people have a seat at the table.

He concluded by explaining, “Future Forward sets out The Diana Award's blueprint for how change can be achieved, with young people at its heart.”