Pakistan will facilitate visas for Afghan journalists, families

Geo.tv via Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul/Flickr

The Pakistan embassy in Kabul will be especially facilitating visas for Afghan journalists and families following uncertain conditions in Kabul as the city braces for a Taliban takeover.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmed Khan, announced the decision via a tweet, as the crisis within Afghanistan unfolds and the Taliban prepare to take over Kabul.

Khan wrote that the Pakistan embassy is especially facilitating visas for Afghan journalists and their families in this period of uncertainty, the Press Counsellor will be facilitating families that may require a visa.

On Saturday, Khan announced that the Pakistani embassy "is extending consular services to Pakistanis, Afghans, and other nationals".



He had added that the Embassy was also coordinating with PIA and Pakistani authorities to assist those willing to fly to Pakistan.

Pakistan also stated that it will be facilitating requests of foreign missions, international organisations, and media outlets for temporary relocation to Pakistan.

Earlier, Khan denied rumours that Pakistani consulates in Afghanistan were closing and had informed that the process of issuing visas had been shifted online due to the pandemic.