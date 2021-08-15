Jennifer Lopez removes all traces of ex Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez has made it clear that she is done with her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez by deleting every trace of him on Instagram.

Followers were quick to spot that the Hustlers star removed photos she shared with her ex which includes shots of them together during President Joe Biden’s inauguration where she performed This Land Is Your Land.

She also decided to unfollow the former baseball star on Instagram.

The move comes after her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck whom she previously dated in 2004 for 18 months and split later.

As of recently, the couple has been on a house-hunting spree in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

According to reports, the loved-up couple were spotted looking at an $85million mansion.