Cameron Diaz gets candid about meeting husband after retirement from acting

Cameron Diaz shed light upon how she crossed paths with husband, Benji Madden, after bidding farewell to Hollywood at the peak of her career.



The former actress said she had time to focus on her personal life after quitting from acting.

During an appearance on Kevin Hart's Peacock show Hart to Heart, Cameron said, "I met my husband, we started a family."

"All of those things I didn't have time for before and didn't have the space to make the right decisions for me at the time to bring that in."

Having said that, the actress said she still loves acting and it is her passion, "It's fun to do, I love it, I love acting," she shared. "I could go forever. I literally sometimes feel like I have unlimited energy and inertia."

Cameron earlier acknowledged that she is in a different phase in life right now.

"It's just a different time in my life now," she shared in an interview with Yahoo Finance Presents at the time. "Now I'm here and this is the most fulfilling thing that I've ever done in my life. [To] have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It's just completely the best thing. So, I can't give...I don't have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here."