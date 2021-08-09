No travel by train for unvaccinated people after October 1: NCOC

Travel by train restricted for unvaccinated people after October1. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The government will open travel by train from October 1 but the vaccination against coronavirus will be mandatory for citizens willing to travel, decided the National Command and Operation Centre on Monday.

The NCOC meeting, held under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, expressed satisfaction over the vaccination process across the country.

Despite the satisfaction, the forum still urged the citizens to get fully vaccinated.

The meeting discussed measures to be taken for limiting the spread of the virus during the month of Muharram.

Moreover, the NCOC expressed concerns over the rapid spread of coronavirus in the country, particularly in Rawalpindi and Peshawar, and directed the concerned units to follow the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) to limit the outbreak.

Earlier in July, the NCOC had declared COVID-19 vaccination certificates mandatory for domestic air travel from August 1, 2021.