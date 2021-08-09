Rapper DaBaby scraps apology for homophobic remarks on Instagram

Web Desk

The rapper, who in came in eye of storm earlier, has deleted his apology reportedly

DaBaby has wiped off his post that sought apology for his derogatory remarks targeting the LGBTQ community on Instagram.



In the said statement, the DaBaby had called his comments about HIV/AIDS “hurtful and triggering” and admitted that he had been “misinformed.”

He also bashed people who criticized him before he “even [had] the opportunity to grow, educate and learn” from his remarks, claiming that people were “publicly working against” him.

DaBaby came under fire after he passed disrespectful comments for queer people during his performance at Rolling Loud.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, put your cellphone light up. … Fellas, if you ain’t [expletive] in the parking lot, put your cellphone lights in the air," he said at the event.