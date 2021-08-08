Pakistan rubbishes India's claims on terrorism and LoC

Photo: File

Pakistan's Foreign Office on Sunday categorically rejected Indian media allegations of that Islamabad wanted to infiltrate terrorists via the Line of Control (LoC).

The Foreign Office spokesperson stated that India's irresponsible behaviour will not bode well for peace and security in the region.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated, "We categorically reject the baseless allegations that Pakistan wanted to infiltrate so-called 'terrorists' via the Line of Control (LoC)."

He added that the allegations are an addition to India's smear campaign against Pakistan and India has already been exposed by EU DisinfoLab's report.

Questioning the truthfulness of the Indian claims, Zahid Chaudhari wondered how Pakistan could infiltrate terrorists via LoC when IOJK has over 900,000 Indian security personnel stationed there.

He added that India has set up multiple layers of security with layered barbed wire fences, security systems, and electronic surveillance devices, making it impossible for anything to cross the LoC to enter IOJK.



Chaudhari turned the guns on India, accusing New Delhi of stoking the flames of terrorism in Pakistan.

He stated, "On its part, India has been involved in state-terrorism in IOJK and against Pakistan. From the Samjhota Express killings of February 2007 to the terrorist blast in Lahore in June 2021, terror incidents targeting Pakistanis have had an Indian hand."

Zahid Chaudhari further added that in 2020, Pakistan had provided evidence of India's involvement in terrorism and in February this year, Pakistan had urged India to abide by the 2003 ceasefire agreement.

The call for a ceasefire with India was aimed at maintaining peace and saving the lives of Kashmiris, stated Chaudhari.

The spokesperson further added that India must not use baseless allegations to find excuses to scuttle the ceasefire agreement.