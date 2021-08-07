Britney Spears’ personal conservator hits back after her dad claims she is ‘mentally sick’

Web Desk

Jamie claimed he got a call Jodi Montgomery on July 9, begging for help over Britney Spears' mental health

Pop icon Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears admitted that he had discussed placing his daughter in a mental institution recently.

Jamie said in court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court that he was not be held accountable for committing his daughter in 2019, while rejecting efforts of him being removed as the co-conservator of the singer’s estate,



Jamie claimed that he had received a call from the personal and medical affairs in charge of Britney, Jodi Montgomery on July 9, begging for help over the Toxic crooner’s mental health and recent behaviour.

“Ms. Montgomery felt that Ms. Spears was spiraling out of control. Although I did not formally step down as Conservator of the Person until September 2019, I had not been in control of my daughter’s medical treatment since late 2018, when, due to my own personal health issues, I had to step back in this role,” he said in the court declaration.

“It was Jodi Montgomery, along with the Conservatee’s former attorney Sam Ingham, who admitted Ms. Spears to a facility in early 2019, including but not limited to signing the admittance documents,” claimed Jamie in the filing.

Retorting to Jamie’s statement, Montgomery’s rep hit back at him, telling The Post: “As Case Manager, Ms. Montgomery worked under the sole direction and control of Jamie Spears. She had no power or authority to place Britney Spears in any facility as a Case Manager – only Jamie Spears had that power in March 2019.”

“It is unequivocally NOT TRUE that it was Ms. Montgomery and Sam Ingham ‘who admitted Ms. Spears to a facility in early 2019.’ It is in Ms. Spears’ best interests that her father step down as her Conservator, so he can go back to just being Ms. Spears’ father, and working on a healthy, supportive father-daughter relationship,” the rep added.