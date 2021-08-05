Jack Brooksbank's close pal addresses controversy surrounding questionable photos

Erica Pelosini came forth clearing the air surrounding her questionable photos with Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, on a yacht.



The controversy stirred up social media as Jack was seen partying with three female pals, with Eugenie and their son back at home.

"I usually never go topless," Pelosini told The Daily Mail, "but my bikini got wet and I decided to take it off. I know it does not look right for Jack and his family. I felt very bad for them when I saw the images of him surrounded by three women because his wife was not there."



"It led people to make improper suggestions," she continued, "and jump to conclusions and it's very hurtful that people are thinking this. I'm very sorry if I caused any embarrassment to Princess Eugenie and Jack. It wasn't appropriate for me to be topless."

Pelosini added that the trip was official and things with Jack were strictly platonic.

"We were there as friends and work coleagues having a wonderful afternoon in the Italian sun," she clarified. "Jack is a very dear friend of mine and I have known him for a number of years. He's also good friends with the other two women. It's very upsetting for me that people could be thinking the wrong things."

"If I had known we were being photographed," she noted, "I would not have gone topless and I would have worn a better outfit."

In fact, according to Pelosini, Jack was thinking of his family during the trip. "Jack was speaking about his baby and showing us pictures of him. He looked adorable," she said. "He's a very proud father. One day he told us he was very sad to be away from Princess Eugenie and his son."