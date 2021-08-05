Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'almost moved to New Zealand' after royal exit

The revelation was made by the country's governor-general Dame Patsy Reddy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'nearly' set up camp in New Zealand after stepping down from the royal family.



The revelation was made by the country's governor-general Dame Patsy Reddy who said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex contemplated living in New Zealand.

"When we sat down and had a drink, and they said that they could imagine living in a place like this and wondered whether we thought it would be theoretically possible," she told the Associated Press.

"Of course, we said, 'Sure. It would be fine' - there are lots of opportunities to live in New Zealand, but that would be something that they'd have to explore.

"They were looking at how they might raise their family and obviously they've made some decisions since."

Dame Patsy, who represents the Queen in New Zealand, added that the royal couple seemed impressed with the access to the outdoors - and their interactions with New Zealanders.