BTS’ RM addresses shift towards English-centered songs: ‘Music transcends all’

Web Desk

BTS’ RM recently got candid about the group’s dive into English centered songs, as well as music’s tendency to ‘transcend’ the language barrier.

The singer and leader got candid during his most recent interview with TIME.

There he spoke out about the band’s recent English-focused break into the international market and explained his thoughts regarding the lack of boundaries music carries.

He was quoted saying, “Language doesn’t matter to us that much like the past, I guess. We want to transcend everything, even ourselves too. So I guess that’s the power of music. In general, language, topic, there’s no borders, boundaries, or limits.”

