PM Imran Khan to listen to people's problems, comments via telephone calls today

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will listen to citizens' problems and concerns via live telephone calls on Sunday (today) at 3pm.

In a statement issued on social media, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had confirmed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would answer questions from the public on the telephone and social media at 3pm on Sunday.

During the calls, people can inform the Prime Minister of their problems by calling the phone number provided by the government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan can be contacted 051-9224900 which will also be broadcast live.