Princess Diana’s thoughts on Prince Charles’ effectiveness as future monarch revealed: report

Web Desk

Experts weigh in on Princess Diana’s past feelings regarding Prince Charles’ competency as the future King of England.



The claim has been brought forward by royal expert and journalist Robert Jobson, the co-author of Diana: Closely Guarded Secret

He pointed out one of Princess Diana’s most significant revelations regarding Prince Charles’ effectiveness as a monarch in a Channel 4 documentary How Diana's Death Shaped William & Harry.

There he referenced Diana’s tell-all interview with Martin Bashir and was quoted saying, “She also admitted in the interview that there were ‘three of us in this marriage’ but we all sort of already knew that.”

“I think more important was her rapier thrust at Charles in which she basically, effectively said he didn’t want the job and he wasn’t suitable for the job, it wouldn’t suit Charles to be King.”

“She was declaring, ‘oh William should be the next king’, it was a huge moment, not only in television, but also for Prince William.”

The interview in question was held between Princess Diana and Martin Bashir in 1995. There the people’s princess addressed her husband’s competency as a future monarch and admitted, “There was always conflict on that subject with him when we discussed it, and I understood that conflict, because it's a very demanding role, being Prince of Wales, but it's an equally more demanding role being king.”

“And being Prince of Wales produces more freedom now, and being king would be a little bit more suffocating. And because I know the character I would think that the top job, as I call it, would bring enormous limitations to him, and I don't know whether he could adapt to that.”