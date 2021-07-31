Bob Odenkirk gives health update after minor cardiac arrest

Web Desk

Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the set of his show Better Call Saul in New Mexico earlier this week

American actor Bob Odekirk gave a health update after he earlier collapsed on set in New Mexico this week.

The 58-year-old actor confirmed that he had suffered a “small heart attack” and thanked his fans and friends for their prayers and well-wishes.



“Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much,” he wrote.

“I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery,” he continued.



“Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon,” he added.

