Mustafa Qureshi, wife Rubina Qureshi receive covid-19 positive diagnosis

Web Desk

KARACHI: Pakistani actor Mustafa Qureshi has reportedly tested positive for covid-19, right alongside his wife and confidant Rubina Qureshi.

According to Geo News, the 81-year-old film veteran has reportedly gone into isolation alongside his wife after receiving the news.

For those unversed with Mr. Qureshi’s vast acting portfolio, he has been active in the entertainment industry since 1957.

His work extends not only national Urdu films, but the actor has also dabbled in a number of regional works in Sindhi and Punjabi.

His most well-known work comes from the movie Maula Jatt where he worked as the iconic antagonist Noori Natt.