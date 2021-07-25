Nationwide COVID-19 death toll moves past 23,000

An official of Pakistan-based Chinese company (R) uses a thermo gun to check the temperature of the company's drivers, in Islamabad on January 30 after instructions from Pakistani authorities to take preventive measures against the coronavirus. — AFP/File

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday reported that 45 more people lost their lives to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll past 23,000.

According to the NCOC, 44,579 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 2,819 turned out to be positive. The result meant that Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio stands at 6.3%.

On the other hand, the 45 new deaths mean that the nationwide death toll stands at 23,016.



The total number of recovered patients in Pakistan stands at 925,958 and the number of active cases is at 55,720.