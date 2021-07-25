Nationwide COVID-19 death toll moves past 23,000

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday reported that 45 more people lost their lives to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll past 23,000.
According to the NCOC, 44,579 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 2,819 turned out to be positive. The result meant that Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio stands at 6.3%.
On the other hand, the 45 new deaths mean that the nationwide death toll stands at 23,016.
The total number of recovered patients in Pakistan stands at 925,958 and the number of active cases is at 55,720.