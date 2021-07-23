close

13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman reveals she is transgender

Entertainment
Web Desk
July 23, 2021
13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman reveals she is transgender

Tommy Dorfman is reintroducing herself to the world as a trans woman.

Speaking to TIME Magazine, the 13 Reasons Why star got candid about her transition.

"For a year now, I have been privately identifying and living as a woman—a trans woman," Tommy shared.

"It's funny to think about coming out, because I haven't gone anywhere. I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically."

"Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out," she continued.

"Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy.

"I've been living in this other version of coming out where I don't feel safe enough to talk about it, so I just do it. But I recognize that transitioning is beautiful. Why not let the world see what that looks like?

"So, I kept, on Instagram, a diaristic time capsule instead. One that shows a body living in a more fluid space." 

More From Entertainment